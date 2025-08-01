PM commends Leghari for power sector reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has applauded Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Leghari and Secretary Power, Dr Fakhre Alam Irfan for their outstanding performance in steering the government’s reform agenda in the power sector through a particularly challenging period.

In appreciation letters to both the top men of Power Division, the prime minister stated that the reduction of Rs 780 billion in circular debt, bringing the overall stock down to Rs 1,614 billion, was indeed a Herculean task made possible through “your persistent effort and effective collaboration across institutions.”

“The successful renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with more than 35 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), including the termination of six contracts, is a historic intervention. These efforts have resulted in savings of approximately Rs 3.6 trillion for the national exchequer,” stated the letter.

The prime minister further stated that the overall tariff reduction of Rs 8.35 per unit compared to the previous year has delivered tangible relief to power consumers, not only easing the burden on households but also invigorating industrial demand, with lasting impacts across multiple sectors of the economy.

The introduction of people-centric initiatives such as “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” exemplifies a responsive and modern approach to governance that will help reshape public trust in the power sector.

“I congratulate you and your team on these commendable strides, and I trust that your continued efforts will further strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and economic resilience,” the prime minister added.

