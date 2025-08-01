BML 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.17%)
BOP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 168.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
FCCL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
NBP 123.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PAEL 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
PIAHCLA 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
POWER 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 169.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.32%)
PREMA 39.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
PRL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
PTC 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
SNGP 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
SSGC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.97%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
TRG 56.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,175 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 39,635 Increased By 77.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 139,388 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
KSE30 42,624 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-01

Business community leader assails ‘unpredictable’ tax policies’

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:39am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that the business community is currently upset by unpredictable and inconsistent tax policies, which are discouraging both domestic and foreign investment.

If the government truly wants meaningful economic recovery, it must urgently take steps to expand the economic base and tax net, reduce production costs, and ensure that the tax burden is shared fairly among all citizens. Otherwise, the ongoing crisis will only get worse.

He stated that the pace of tax reforms is still disappointing.

He explained that resistance to the digital economy is adding to the growing tax burden on the poor, making their lives harder. He pointed out that current economic policies are worsening unemployment and poverty nationwide.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that strict fiscal and monetary policies have heavily impacted industrial activity, job opportunities, and consumers’ purchasing power. According to the World Bank, Pakistan’s poverty rate has hit 40.5 percent, with unemployment at around 22 percent, revealing the real challenges behind ongoing reforms.

He highlighted that 75 to 80 percent of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) revenue comes from withholding taxes, which are technically indirect taxes.

These taxes place a disproportionate burden on salaried and middle-income groups already struggling with inflation, high electricity costs, and rising interest rates.

He added that the business and industrial communities harbour strong concerns over the powers granted to FBR officers under the Finance Bill 2025.

Mian Zahid Hussain warned that, in pursuit of the Rs 14,300 billion tax target, the government must not jeopardize the country’s Rs 123,000 billion economy. Instead, efforts should focus on expanding the overall economic base, which would naturally increase tax revenues.

He stressed that genuine tax reform is not about further burdening current taxpayers but about expanding the tax base. Without including the country’s large informal economy in the tax system, achieving the 13% tax-to-GDP ratio sustainably is unlikely.

For long-term progress, Mian Zahid Hussain stressed the crucial need for transparency, fairness, and accountability to be incorporated into the tax system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI FBR business community Mian Zahid Hussain tax policies

Comments

200 characters

Business community leader assails ‘unpredictable’ tax policies’

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Read more stories