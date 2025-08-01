Azma welcomes ATC verdict on May 9 riots

LAHORE: Welcoming the recent court verdict on the May 9 riots, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari called it a timely and commendable decision in the interest of the nation. “This ruling sends a clear and strong message to those with anti-state agendas that such actions will no longer be tolerated,” said Azma Bokhari.

She emphasised that inciting people to attack state institutions through coercion is an intolerable offence, and terrorism under the guise of political activism must come to an end.

She further remarked that after this decision, those planning similar actions will be forced to think not once, but many times before taking such steps. The attempt to gain dominance through violence has failed, she added.

According to her, society must now engage in a meaningful debate about whether events like May 9 were part of a genuine political process or the last resort of a destructive mindset that needs to be eradicated.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that such judicial decisions not only uphold the rule of law but also help restore public confidence in the justice system and the strength of democratic institutions.

