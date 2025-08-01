BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
BOP 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.61%)
CPHL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
DCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 168.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
HUBC 145.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
MLCF 81.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
POWER 14.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PREMA 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.01%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.33%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.6%)
SNGP 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.42%)
SSGC 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
BR100 14,180 Increased By 10.7 (0.08%)
BR30 39,651 Increased By 92.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 139,426 Increased By 35.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 42,655 Increased By 36.9 (0.09%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Azma welcomes ATC verdict on May 9 riots

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: Welcoming the recent court verdict on the May 9 riots, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari called it a timely and commendable decision in the interest of the nation. “This ruling sends a clear and strong message to those with anti-state agendas that such actions will no longer be tolerated,” said Azma Bokhari.

She emphasised that inciting people to attack state institutions through coercion is an intolerable offence, and terrorism under the guise of political activism must come to an end.

She further remarked that after this decision, those planning similar actions will be forced to think not once, but many times before taking such steps. The attempt to gain dominance through violence has failed, she added.

According to her, society must now engage in a meaningful debate about whether events like May 9 were part of a genuine political process or the last resort of a destructive mindset that needs to be eradicated.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that such judicial decisions not only uphold the rule of law but also help restore public confidence in the justice system and the strength of democratic institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

May 9 riots Azma Bokhari ATC verdict

Comments

200 characters

Azma welcomes ATC verdict on May 9 riots

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Read more stories