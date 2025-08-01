BML 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

UVAS Syndicate approves Rs4.435bn budget for FY2025-26

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 08:01am

LAHORE: The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore approved Rs4.435 billion budget for the financial year 2025-26 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 77th Syndicate meeting, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLAI, TI) said that focus is on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Muhammad Younus told the meeting that Rs730.000 million have been allocated for ongoing projects for next financial year 2025-26.

Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said that Rs550.000 million have been allocated for “Strengthening of KBCMA, CVAS” and Rs30.000 million for “Strengthening of Academic and Allied Facilities at College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang” while Rs150.000 million have been allocated for a new project titled “UVAS Campus, Pattoki” for next financial year 2025-26.

Earlier, presenting the budget before the Syndicate, Treasurer Muhammad Umar said that the university expects non-development income of Rs3.051 billion from different sources during the year 2025-26 while non-development expenditure is expected at Rs3.705 billion, so there is a deficit of Rs654.192 million.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Rs2.110 billion are expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university will try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research activities, university ranking, dairy farms, seminars, trainings on different topics and motivational lectures of well-known speakers, workshops, Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion of education & research with different institutions and departments, university development projects, students competitions and UVAS achievements, etc.

UVAS Syndicate approved many administrative and academic issues also in the best interest of the university and students. The Syndicate unanimously appreciated the services of UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLAI, TI), Registrar Sajjad Hyder and his team for excellent work and leading the university in the excellent way.

