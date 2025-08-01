BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
DGKC 168.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
FCCL 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FFL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.42%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
PIAHCLA 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.35%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.18%)
PREMA 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
PRL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.4%)
PTC 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.46%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.31%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
TPLP 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TREET 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,183 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 116.4 (0.29%)
KSE100 139,350 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 42,613 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.01%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-01

LCCI welcomes trade deal with US

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warmly welcomed the newly finalized trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States and described it as a game changer for the country’s economic future.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry hoped that the agreement would open new avenues for Pakistani exports and significantly strengthen bilateral trade relations. They said that this development is not only timely but also a clear indicator of growing international confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the United States has historically remained Pakistan’s largest export destination and the new trade agreement is expected to provide preferential access to a wide array of Pakistani goods including textiles, leather products, surgical instruments, IT services, sports goods and agricultural commodities. This breakthrough will not only enhance Pakistan’s export volume but also improve its trade balance and generate employment.

They also pointed out the strategic advantage Pakistan now holds due to the imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian products by the US government. This shift provides Pakistani exporters with a rare opportunity to capture additional market share in the US market, especially in sectors where Pakistani goods already enjoy a competitive edge.

Terming the development a direct outcome of strengthened diplomatic and military ties, the LCCI leaders said that the recent high-level engagement between the two countries, particularly the lunch hosted by US President Donald Trump in honour of Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has played a pivotal role in resetting the tone of bilateral cooperation while the great untiring efforts by the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurengzeb under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership have made this agreement finalized.

The office-bearers stated that the current trade volume between Pakistan and the United States has already crossed $12 billion in 2024, with Pakistan maintaining a healthy trade surplus. The new agreement is likely to accelerate this trend further by attracting foreign investment and boosting industrial productivity. Additionally, the LCCI appreciated the inclusion of provisions for collaboration in the oil and energy sector, which they believe will be crucial for Pakistan’s long-term energy security and economic sustainability.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the business community to seize the new opportunities created by this agreement. They assured exporters of their full support in accessing the American market and navigating the new trade framework.

They said that the agreement with Pakistan and United States is more than a diplomatic achievement it is an economic game changer that reflects Pakistan’s rising profile in global trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LCCI US tariffs Pak US ties Mian Abuzar Shad Pakistan US trade deal

Comments

200 characters

LCCI welcomes trade deal with US

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Trump sets 10% to 41% ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries’ exports

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25% penalty on declared value

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

Rs824m irregularities in Defence Division detected by AGP

FBR meets its Jul collection target

Oil steadies as concerns about tariff impacts vie with Russian supply threats

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Read more stories