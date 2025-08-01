Nawaz, Maryam & KSA envoy discuss various issues

LAHORE: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed al-Maliki, to discuss matters of mutual interest, economic cooperation, defence partnership and issues related to the unity of Muslim Ummah.

They conveyed their best wishes and heartfelt respect to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen historical, political, economic and defence relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They agreed to further expand defence partnership, joint training, intelligence exchange and mutual cooperation.

The Chief Minister said, “Land of Saudi Arabia holds a special spiritual and respectable place in the heart of every Muslim. Leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz is a symbol of hope, dignity and progress for the Muslim world.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is based on mutual trust, shared values and long-standing brotherhood. Relations with Saudi Arabia is a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy, which is continuously strengthening in political, economic and other areas.”

She highlighted, “Pakistan signed charter of Global Water Organization under the leadership of Saudi Arabia as a founding member, which is an expression of its commitment to addressing water challenges.”

The Chief Minister said, “The role of Saudi leadership for peace in the region is commendable. Pakistan seeks resolution of issues through dialogue despite Indian aggressive actions.”

She underscored, “Pakistan ratified Indus Waters Treaty through the arbitration decision of June 27, 2025.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Pakistan seeks Saudi cooperation for early completion of GCC Free Trade Agreement,” adding, “Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is an effective platform for speedy completion of projects.”

She flagged, “I am grateful to Saudi government for hosting 2.5 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia. Close and constant contact with Saudi Arabia at consular level is the top priority of Punjab government.”

