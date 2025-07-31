Govt slashes petrol price by Rs7.54, hikes diesel by Rs1.48 per litre

The federal government on Thursday decreased the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre for the next 15 days, bringing it down to Rs264.61 per litre.

The rate for high-speed diesel was hiked by Rs1.48 per litre, taking it to Rs285.83 per litre.

In a notification, the Finance Division stated that the new prices will take effect from August 1, 2025.

In the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs5.36 per litre to Rs272.15, and diesel by Rs11.37 per litre to Rs284.35.