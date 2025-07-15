BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Business & Finance

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.36, diesel by Rs11.37 per litre

  • The new prices come into effect from midnight
BR Web Desk Published July 15, 2025

The federal government on Tuesday hiked the price of petrol by Rs5.36 per litre for the next 15 days, raising it to Rs272.15.

The rate for high-speed diesel was also increased by Rs11.37 per litre, taking it to Rs284.35 per litre.

In a notification, the Finance Division stated that the new prices will take effect from July 16, 2025.

In the last fortnightly review, the government had increased the petrol price by Rs8.36 per litre to Rs266.79, and diesel by Rs10.39 per litre, to Rs272.98.

