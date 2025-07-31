BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jul, 2025 04:54pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs353,000 after a loss of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,641 after it shed Rs1,714.

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola reached Rs355,000 after a gain of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,303 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola also decreased by Rs63 to Rs3,900 during the day.

