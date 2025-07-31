Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs353,000 after a loss of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs302,641 after it shed Rs1,714.

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola reached Rs355,000 after a gain of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,303 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola also decreased by Rs63 to Rs3,900 during the day.