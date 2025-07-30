Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs355,000 after a gain of Rs3,00 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,355 after it shed Rs257.

On Tuesday, the gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,600 to Rs354,700.

The international price of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,323 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $3.

Meanwhile, the silver price per tola remained stable at Rs3,963.