BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
CPHL 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.28%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.42%)
NBP 125.37 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.15%)
PAEL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (3.66%)
PREMA 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 119.05 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.09%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.74%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.5 (1.09%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 140,002 Increased By 1589.3 (1.15%)
KSE30 42,794 Increased By 538.8 (1.28%)
Markets

European shares edge higher amid earnings flurry, US tariff blitz

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 12:36pm

European shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slate of upbeat corporate updates, with investors keeping an eye on last minute trade deals after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a blitz of tariff announcements.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% by 0715 GMT. It is on track to end the month 1.6% higher as easing trade worries, better-than-expected U.S. and European economic data and largely upbeat earnings reports bolstered sentiment.

Ahead of the August 1 deadline, Trump released fresh levies ranging from updates on copper tariffs, goods from Brazil, South Korea and India as well as an end to exemptions for small-value overseas shipments.

Euro zone banks continued their upward momentum, adding 1%, boosted by Societe Generale raising its annual profit target on Thursday. The French bank was among top gainers on the index, advancing 7%.

Standard Chartered reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-half pretax profit, while Spanish bank BBVA reported a fall in second-quarter net profit.

Energy giant Shell gained 2.9% after the company beat profit expectations for the quarter and kept buybacks steady. Rival BP rose marginally.

Anheuser-Busch InBev shed 10.2% after the beer giant reported a fall in volumes, dragged back by weak sales in China and Brazil.

Blowout results from Microsoft and Meta Platforms overnight are set to power Wall Street on Thursday, ahead of reports from Apple and Amazon.com.

