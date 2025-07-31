BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.22%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.81%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.04%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 118.81 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.38%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 139,962 Increased By 1550 (1.12%)
KSE30 42,773 Increased By 518.1 (1.23%)
Markets

China iron ore imports hold up as storm clouds gather: Russell

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:22am

LAUNCESTON: Iron ore remains a standout performer among major commodities this year as it holds above $100 a metric ton despite mounting signs that the steel sector in top importer China is softening.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange ended at $101.71 a ton on Wednesday, down from $102.74 at the prior close.

The rolling front-month contract has traded in a relatively narrow band this year, with a high of $107.81 a ton on February 12 and a low of $93.35 on July 1.

That stability in pricing is largely a reflection that imports by China, which buys about 75% of global seaborne volumes, have held up.

China’s imports were 592.2 million tons in the first half of the year, down 3% from the same period in 2024, according to customs data.

However, June arrivals were 105.95 million tons, the highest since December last year.

China’s July imports also look set to be above 100 million tons, with commodity analysts Kpler estimating 101.32 million tons.

The relative resilience of China’s iron ore imports appears to be the main reason that prices have been able to hold around the $100 level so far this year.

The question for the market is whether they can continue to hold that level given the signals being received from the rest of the iron ore and steel sectors.

China, which produces just over half of the world’s steel, saw output drop 9.2% in June from the same month in 2024 to 83.18 million tons.

This was also the lowest level of monthly production so far in 2025, and it led to output for the first half of 2025 declining 3% to 514.83 million tons.

The outlook for the second half of the year isn’t too rosy either, especially if annual steel production is to stay around the informal target of 1 billion tons, which has prevailed for the past five years.

At best, China’s steel output is unlikely to increase in the second half of this year from the first, and it may decline, especially if exports are lower as importing countries impose more duties on Chinese steel products.

Exports slipping

Exports of steel products dropped 8.5% to 9.68 million tons in June from May, although a strong start to the year meant shipments rose 9.2% in the first half to 58.15 million tons.

But the likelihood is that China’s steel exports are likely to ease in the second half, putting further pressure on the sector.

Given China’s economy is still battling to stabilise the property sector and its manufacturers face uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and intense domestic competition, it’s increasingly difficult to construct a bullish case for iron ore.

There is still some scope for iron ore inventories to increase, as port stockpiles monitored by consultants SteelHome ended at 131.05 million tons in the week to July 25, down from 151.8 million in the same week last year.

It’s also worth looking at iron ore demand outside of China, but this is also looking soft, with global seaborne imports dropping to 136.56 million tons in July, the lowest since April, according to Kpler data.

Europe’s seaborne iron ore imports are expected to fall to 6.53 million tons in July for a third straight monthly decline, according to Kpler.

Japan, the world’s second-largest iron ore importer, is a rare bright spot with July arrivals expected at a three-month high of 7.73 million tons.

However, South Korea, the third-largest importer, is forecast to import 4.71 million tons in July, which is the weakest since February 2017, according to Kpler data.

