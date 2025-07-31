BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-31

Iron ore retreats as hopes of China stimulus recede

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures retreated on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus from top consumer China faded, erasing earlier gains that were underpinned by prospects of a further extension of a tariff truce between the US and the Asian country. The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.44% lower at 789 yuan ($109.95) a metric ton.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.91% to $101.8 a ton, as of 0700 GMT. State media Xinhua’s readout for the July Politburo meeting that sets the economic course for the rest of the year said China would keep policy stable without specifying concrete measures. That disappointed those who had expected Beijing to roll out some measures to support its remaining struggling property market, which has dragged economic growth and consumption of various industrial materials including steel. Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient had recorded gains in the morning trade after US and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce on Tuesday, following two days of what both sides described as constructive talks in Stockholm aimed at defusing an escalating trade war.

iron ore iron ore rates Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore retreats as hopes of China stimulus recede

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Digitally-ordered foreign goods, services: Digital proceeds tax law will not apply

Read more stories