BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.85%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 172.00 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.97%)
PREMA 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 119.00 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 140,006 Increased By 1593.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 42,794 Increased By 538.9 (1.28%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

StanChart sets $1.3 billion buyback as first-half profit outstrips forecasts

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:20am

HONG KONG/LONDON: Standard Chartered (StanChart) reported on Thursday a higher-than-expected 26% jump in first-half pretax profit, as a strong performance in the wealth, markets and global banking businesses boosted revenue at the lender.

Emerging markets-focused StanChart also announced a further $1.3 billion share buyback that it said would start imminently.

The London-headquartered lender said the reported pretax profit for the first six months of this year hit $4.38 billion. That compared with $3.49 billion a year earlier and the $3.83 billion average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

Despite the strong results, StanChart kept its key performance targets largely unchanged, saying the global economy could suffer from the broader fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

The bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, slightly raised its guidance for income this year, saying it now expected growth to be at the bottom of a 5%-7% range rather than below it.

StanChart’s trading business, its second-biggest revenue driver, registered a 28% rise in operating income to $2.4 billion, propelled by buoyant client trading amid rising market volatility following the U.S.-initiated trade talks.

Wealth management income shot up by 24% as efforts to boost fee revenue paid off with inflows and the number of new accounts rising due to demand for wealth advice amid the market volatility.

The bank has said it will target $200 billion in new assets and double-digit growth in income from its wealth business over the next five years, as part of a wider strategy to shift to higher fee-earning businesses.

It said 135,000 new affluent clients joined the bank in the first half of 2025, bringing in $28 billion of net new money.

The lender also appeared to dodge the multi-billion dollar China-related write-downs which blighted rival HSBC’s results announced on Wednesday, with StanChart reporting an impairment charge for the first half of $336 million, mainly from its wealth and retail banking unit.

The bank said its exposure to Hong Kong’s troubled commercial real estate sector was $2.1 billion, less than 0.5% of its total book, with provisions rising $34 million in the second quarter of the year to $116 million.

The lender, however, warned that cash constraints on borrowers could lead to more impairments.

Standard Chartered

Comments

200 characters

StanChart sets $1.3 billion buyback as first-half profit outstrips forecasts

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s business community applauds new trade deal with US

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Zahur Cotton Mills transitions to Itanz Technologies

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Read more stories