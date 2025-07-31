BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.85%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 172.00 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.97%)
PREMA 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 119.00 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 140,006 Increased By 1593.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 42,794 Increased By 538.9 (1.28%)
Chicago soybeans, corn steady on favourable weather; wheat prices slip

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:13am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures were flat on Thursday, holding near a four-month low amid favourable weather, abundant global supplies and sluggish Chinese demand.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was steady at $9.96 per bushel, as of 0439 GMT, following four consecutive sessions of losses.

On Tuesday, the world’s biggest soy buyer, China, and the United States agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day truce to the tariff dispute that has hurt American farm exports.

However, traders remain sceptical about a near-term breakthrough in agricultural negotiations, particularly as a domestic soymeal surplus in China is likely to weaken demand during the peak U.S. marketing season.

Corn futures were unchanged at $4.12-2/8 per bushel, pressured by favourable Midwest weather that is boosting expectations for a strong U.S. harvest.

Harvesting has already begun in the far southern fringes of the crop belt, including Texas and Louisiana, weekly US data showed.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, expected to be sourced from the U.S. in an international tender on Wednesday.

Wheat dipped 0.05% to $5.23-4/8 a bushel, falling for a third consecutive session, pressured by ongoing harvests across the Northern Hemisphere.

However, wheat prices received some support from the Bangladesh government’s approval to purchase about 220,000 tons of U.S. wheat as part of efforts to ease trade tensions.

Traders are awaiting weekly U.S. grain and soybean export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due later in the day. The agency is also expected to raise its U.S. corn yield estimate in a monthly crop report due on August 12.

