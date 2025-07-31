BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 82.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
DCL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.51%)
FCCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
HUBC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.56%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
NBP 123.90 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.95%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.48%)
PIAHCLA 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.15 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (3.45%)
PREMA 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PRL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.02%)
PTC 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
SNGP 119.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.97%)
SSGC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.95%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,260 Increased By 138.1 (0.98%)
BR30 39,630 Increased By 463.3 (1.18%)
KSE100 139,851 Increased By 1439.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 42,730 Increased By 475.3 (1.12%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks set to open lower after Trump threatens 25% tariff, penalty

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 08:24am

Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 25% tariff on goods imported from the country starting August 1 and an unspecified penalty.

The 25% figure would single out India more severely than other major trading partners, and threaten to unravel months of talks between the two countries.

After announcing the tariffs, Trump said the U.S. is still negotiating with India on trade.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,685 points as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open about 0.7% lower than its previous close of 24,855.05.

“Despite the unpredictable policy making of the U.S., the market was expecting a tariff deal to work out as longer-term U.S.-India strategic interests are aligned,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Analysts expect sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components, which are key Indian exports to the U.S., to be impacted the most by higher tariffs.

Along with the 25% tariffs, Trump said U.S. will also impose a penalty on India partly due to trade issues and partly because of India’s involvement in the BRICS group of developing nations, which he described as hostile to the U.S.

While the 25% tariff is slightly higher than the 15% to 20% that the market was anticipating, what requires close monitoring is the structure of the additional penalty, said Feroze Azeez, joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth.

Foreign portfolio investors have been sellers in India in thirteen of the last 14 sessions, partly driven by uncertainty over the U.S.-India trade negotiations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as widely expected, but Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for an interest rate cut in September.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian stocks set to open lower after Trump threatens 25% tariff, penalty

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Read more stories