Jul 31, 2025
Print Print 2025-07-31

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese business delegation, led by Yi Jiang, Director of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), met with Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at the Ministry of Energy. The meeting held detailed discussions on investment in Pakistan, relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, technology transfer, and potential cooperation in the energy sector.

The Chinese delegation informed the Federal Minister that ACFIC, a representative organization of China’s private business community, is now actively exploring business opportunities and forming partnerships in 155 partner countries.

The delegation stated that they have come with practical plans for major initiatives, including the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, engagement with the local business community, and technology transfer.

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives in Pakistan

The delegation expressed particular interest in energy-related industries, such as electric vehicles, charging stations, solar products, and lithium storage.

Praising the Matiari transmission line project as a successful model, the delegation noted that investment in Pakistan can meet not only local but also regional needs. Regarding crypto mining, they referred to it as a potential means to introduce flexibility in the national grid.

Welcoming the delegation, Federal Minister Sardar Awais Leghari stated that the Government of Pakistan is fully prepared to facilitate industrial cooperation and technology exchange. However, he clarified that given the current financial situation the government cannot afford to provide electricity to any industry at subsidized rates.

He advised the delegation that if there is a proposed model that does not require government subsidies, it should be presented with complete data and details. He also said the government would consider all proposals that demonstrate clear financial benefits and align them with the national interest.

