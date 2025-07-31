BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-31

No integration with system: FBR orders hefty fines on corporate taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ordered the imposition of huge penalties on corporate sales taxpayers across Pakistan, who failed to integrate with the board’s system.

Resultantly, field formations are issuing penalty notices to the corporate sales taxpayers despite the FBR’s commitment of extension in deadline for corporate taxpayers during last meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

For corporate registered persons, the date of registration/integration was July 1, 2025 and non-corporate registered persons August 1, 2025.

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

According to the FBR’s recent instructions to the field formations, “I am directed to state that the worthy Director General (IT&DT) has issued instructions regarding issuance of penalty notices to taxpayers who have as yet not integrated themselves with FBR as per provisions of Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 1990 read with SRO.709(I)/2025.

The matter may please be accorded top priority in accordance with the above and Board’s ongoing drive of integration of un-registered taxpayers, the FBR’s instructions added.”

During the last meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the FBR has assured to extend deadline for integration of sales taxpayers. The FBR has decided to implement policy of sales tax integration in phases and sector wise. Similarly, non-corporate taxpayers would be given extension in this regard.

The FBR had assured the committee that the FBR will soon issue sales tax explanatory circular to address all concerns of the business community.

Meanwhile, the FBR has officially reconstituted the committee responsible for evaluating applications related to the integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

A formal notification in this regard was issued by the FBR on Monday/28.07.2025.

The move comes amid growing anticipation within both the corporate and non-corporate sectors for an extension in the deadline for sales tax integration. Tax professionals have indicated that businesses are awaiting clarity from the FBR regarding future compliance timelines.

According to the new notification, the FBR has rescinded its earlier directive issued under Notification (IR-Ops)/2025-R dated 16.06.2025. The reconstitution exercise has been carried out under the powers granted by the Sales Tax Act, 1990; the Sales Tax Rules, 2006; the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001; and the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

The newly-formed committee will now oversee the evaluation process of licence applications for integration. It will be chaired by Mr. Abid Mehmood, Director General (IT & DT), with the other members.

The committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) include:

  1. Scrutinising submitted documents and determining eligibility for new registrations;

  2. Reviewing additional documents in previously approved registrations under updated rules;

  3. Preparing Requests for Proposal (RFP) in line with the new regulations;

  4. Assessing complaints and making recommendations for licence cancellations to the FBR.

The FBR confirmed that this notification replaces all prior orders concerning this matter and has been issued with the approval of the competent authority. The step reflects FBR’s continued efforts to streamline tax administration and promote transparent integration processes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax taxpayers corporate sector Senate panel Corporate taxpayers Sales tax registered persons FBR penalty

Comments

200 characters

No integration with system: FBR orders hefty fines on corporate taxpayers

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Power sector’s circular debt hits Rs1.6trn mark: CPPA-G

Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

Audit report for FY24: MoC found responsible for Rs9.47bn malfeasance

Read more stories