Senate body told: Ministry says no direct contact with IWC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Water Resources stated on Wednesday that while it currently has no direct contact with the Indian Water Commissioner, communication via formal diplomatic channels — namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — remains intact.

This was disclosed by Additional Secretary of Water Resources and Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner, Mehar Ali Shah, in response to a query by Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, Senator Shahadat Awan.

Official communication between the Indus Water Commissioners of both countries had been suspended since India announced it was placing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance — a move Pakistan deems unlawful.

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

The Committee deliberated upon pending compliance reports, critical infrastructure bottlenecks, regulatory gaps in groundwater management, and the issue of illegal encroachments on natural water bodies.

The Committee expressed concern over the pending compliance on earlier directives issued during its meetings held on 9th January, 6th February, 25th February, and 19th March 2025. The Committee noted that several matters remain unresolved despite repeated follow-ups and enquiries. The ministry was directed to present a consolidated compliance report clearly indicating the implementation status of each recommendation, reasons for delays, and revised timelines.

While discussing the agenda regarding the compliance of the recommendations issued by the Committee, the matter regarding filling the vacancies of federal flood commission was discussed. The Committee was informed that out of 37 vacancies 21 were filled and 16 were vacant to which the Chairman remarked that such administrative delays in recruitment on vacant positions hamper the working of the Ministry and therefore must be avoided.

The Committee then required the FFC to report back to the Committee within three months for further follow up regarding the steps taken to fill the vacancies.

Mehar Ali Shah noted that the Dams Safety Bill was drafted with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and tabled before the Ministry two days ago. The representative of the Ministry further hoped that the Bill shall be ready for introduction in the House within three months after final vetting.

In reply to another question, Mehar Ali Shah said that Ministry of Water Resources has finalized Dams Safety Act in collaboration with ADB which will be placed before the Parliament after approval of Federal Cabinet. He further stated preparation of Dams Safety is also one of the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting also included a serious discussion on the growing encroachments along watercourses across various regions in the country. Members highlighted the rapid rise of illegal constructions and land-grabbing along natural drains and waterways all over the country.

The Committee directed the Ministry of Water Resources and concerned local authorities to take urgent action to remove encroachments and submit a comprehensive report identifying affected sites, responsible agencies, and timelines for clearance.

The Committee enquired about the coordination of SUPARCO with FFC regarding the encroachments upon rivers and water-ways. The representative of SUPARCO failed to satisfy the Committee regarding necessary steps taken by them in this regard. The Chairman Committee directed the concerned from SUPARCO to coordinate with the FFC and Provincial Irrigation Departments (PIDs) and present a report to the Committee within one month.

He further recommended that an inquiry to fix responsibility be conducted by the Ministry regarding negligence and disobedience by the concerned officers or departments in identifying and removing the encroachments from the waterways, as it is dealt as an offence under Sections 119 and 166 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CDA was then asked to brief the Committee upon the data regarding encroachments on the Nnullahs and waterways in Islamabad Capital Territory. The representative of CDA could not provide sufficient information and required details about ICT.

The Committee directed that the CDA must provide details on encroachments and steps taken and brief the Chairman CDA with the objective of removing encroachments within one month.

