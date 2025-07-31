BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 168.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.51%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.91 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.57%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
NBP 123.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
PIAHCLA 21.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (3.54%)
PREMA 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
SNGP 118.90 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.46%)
SSGC 44.31 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.88%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,264 Increased By 141.8 (1%)
BR30 39,667 Increased By 500 (1.28%)
KSE100 139,859 Increased By 1446.3 (1.04%)
KSE30 42,736 Increased By 481.1 (1.14%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Punjab plans duty cuts, loans for poultry cold storage

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering a proposal to reduce duties and introduce an interest-free loan scheme for entrepreneurs associated with the poultry sector to facilitate the establishment of cold storage facilities and the import of relevant machinery.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting held at the Livestock Department, chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting reviewed the poultry regulatory framework, price control measures, production, supply chain, and marketing strategies.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt; Secretary Livestock Punjab, Ahmed Aziz Tarar; and Secretary Price Control, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, also attended the meeting.

Minister Kirmani emphasized that the government is committed to stabilizing poultry meat prices and ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain to make chicken available to the public at affordable rates.

He stressed the urgent need to register representatives, brokers, and suppliers of the Pakistan Broiler Association, adding that necessary amendments to existing regulations would be made in this regard.

The minister further reiterated the government’s resolve to regulate the poultry sector, address its challenges, and provide full support and facilities to stakeholders. ficials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LOANS Punjab government poultry sector Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani interest free loan scheme poultry cold storage

Comments

200 characters

Punjab plans duty cuts, loans for poultry cold storage

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Canada plans to recognize Palestinian state, raising allies’ pressure on Israel

Duty relief on 479 items’ import scrapped

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Chinese team shows keen interest in energy-related industries

Pakistan govt approves National AI Policy 2025

Read more stories