Punjab plans duty cuts, loans for poultry cold storage

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering a proposal to reduce duties and introduce an interest-free loan scheme for entrepreneurs associated with the poultry sector to facilitate the establishment of cold storage facilities and the import of relevant machinery.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting held at the Livestock Department, chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting reviewed the poultry regulatory framework, price control measures, production, supply chain, and marketing strategies.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt; Secretary Livestock Punjab, Ahmed Aziz Tarar; and Secretary Price Control, Dr Ehsan Bhutta, also attended the meeting.

Minister Kirmani emphasized that the government is committed to stabilizing poultry meat prices and ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain to make chicken available to the public at affordable rates.

He stressed the urgent need to register representatives, brokers, and suppliers of the Pakistan Broiler Association, adding that necessary amendments to existing regulations would be made in this regard.

The minister further reiterated the government’s resolve to regulate the poultry sector, address its challenges, and provide full support and facilities to stakeholders. ficials.

