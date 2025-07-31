EPD bans operations of units lacking monitoring mechanism

LAHORE: In a significant move to curb industrial pollution, the Punjab Environment Department (EPD) on Wednesday announced that no industrial unit in the province will be allowed to function without monitoring mechanisms in place.

As part of the new enforcement strategy, the installation of CCTV cameras have been made mandatory for all industries operating boilers and furnaces. These cameras will specifically monitor industrial chimneys (stacks) to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

According to the order issued by the DG Environment Imran Hamid Sheikh, Rule 4 of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules, 2023, provides standard operating requirements whose compliance is obligatory upon industrial units.

One of the said standard operating requirement mentioned in the said rule is installation of online access through CCTV cameras for emission control monitoring system in air pollution causing industrial units for live monitoring of the industrial unit.

The order referring to the technical specifications of such surveillance cameras issued by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said that all the industrial units, having boilers and furnaces, operating in Punjab shall install CCTV cameras with the technical specifications according to the PITB guidelines by August 31, 2025.

According to DG Environment, the surveillance footage will be accessible live at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Lahore, allowing real-time monitoring of emissions. Two camera types have been proposed: 4MP PTZ Starlight IR cameras as the preferred option, and 8MP fixed bullet cameras as an alternative.

“The cameras will be focused on the points of smoke emissions to ensure strict oversight,” said Imran Hamid Sheikh. The order said that industrial units shall share all necessary information with the focal person of EPA Punjab for the said purpose to ensure online access through CCTV cameras for emission control monitoring system in air pollution causing industrial units for live monitoring of the industrial units.

Industries across Punjab have been given a deadline of August 31, 2025, to comply with the new directive. Failure to do so will result in legal action under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997 and Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860, the DG warned.

The move signals a tougher stance by the provincial government on environmental compliance and aims to tackle air pollution and industrial emissions that have been contributing to deteriorating environmental conditions in Punjab, said the spokesperson of the EPA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025