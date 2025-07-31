BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan

Fire contained at FBR’s corporate tax office in Islamabad

  • No damage to records reported
BR Web Desk Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 12:15am

A fire broke out at the RDFC Building in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response by the Fire Brigade and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

The building, which houses the Corporate Tax Office and several other FBR departments, was evacuated swiftly following the incident.

According to an official statement by the FBR, the fire erupted at approximately 3:30 PM and was promptly reported to emergency services. Firefighters arrived at the scene without delay, while FBR officers from the headquarters also rushed to the site to assist in the evacuation.

“A few officials and private individuals trapped inside were successfully rescued,” the FBR said, adding that the fire was contained to the room where it originated. “There has been no damage to any FBR records or assets.”

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

The Corporate Tax Office has been temporarily relocated to the adjacent building of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad and remains operational.

The move is intended to ensure uninterrupted services while authorities clear the affected site and confirm it meets all safety protocols. Security personnel have been deployed to safeguard records within the building.

FBR extended its gratitude to the Fire Brigade and its own officials for their “prompt and efficient response” that helped prevent a potential disaster.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected.

