Cabinet approves Hajj policy 2026: govt-private quota set at 70:30

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday approved the Hajj Policy 2026 with a focus on full digitization of Hajj operations and enhanced pilgrim facilitation.

As per the new policy, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota for 2026 will be distributed with 70% allocated to the government scheme and 30% to private Hajj operators, officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs informed the cabinet.

The prime minister lauded the digitization efforts, saying that ensuring seamless services for pilgrims remained a top priority. He directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to strictly implement the policy and ensure transparency and convenience for all intending pilgrims.

Key features of the Hajj policy 2026 include:

Full digitization of the Hajj process with real-time monitoring of applications, payments, and services.

Third-party validation of both public and private Hajj operations.

Minimum quota of 2,000 pilgrims per private operator to ensure accountability.

1,000 seats reserved for hardship cases.

Accommodation, meals, SIM cards, digital wristbands, and emergency compensation for all pilgrims.

Upgrade of the Pak Hajj mobile application for training, complaints, and payment tracking.

It was also disclosed that private companies responsible for mishandling Hajj 2025 arrangements will be required to accommodate affected pilgrims in 2026.

The cabinet unanimously approved the policy and appreciated the efforts of relevant ministries and officials involved in its formulation. The Prime Minister also directed the Ministry of IT to support the Ministry of Religious Affairs in ensuring complete digitization of Hajj operations