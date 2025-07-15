BML 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-15

Umrah or Hajj: Govt seeks CII’s guidance on ‘Mehram requirement’ for female pilgrims

Recorder Report Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought Council of Islamic Ideology (CII)’s guidance to decide that whether Mehram requirement for female pilgrims intending to perform Umrah or Hajj can be withdrawn or not.

In the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony’s meeting held under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman apprised the committee that on the prime minister’s instructions, the Religious Affairs Ministry is drafting a new Hajj policy as per requirements of the Saudi Government.

He apprised the committee that according to new Saudi policy requirement for female pilgrims to accompany Mehram (male relative/husband) is no more required. On which, Senator Mujahid Ali said that Meharm is a religious requirement so how come Saudi Government can exempt it. On which, the minister said the government has asked the CII to guide it on this matter.

The minister said this year, Hajj operation remained one of the finest. He said even in Mushahir and Arafat, air condition facility was provided to the pilgrims.

“During the Hajj whoever lodged the complaint the ministry addressed it on the spot and that’s why the prime minister congratulated our ministry for the successful operation,” he said.

Sardar Yousaf admitted that 63,000 intended pilgrims couldn’t perform Hajj because of some technical problems and miscommunication. He said the amount 365 million Riyals is lying with Saudi Government. He said private Hajj operators want the government to give priority to those intending pilgrimage next year who have already deposited the amount and the prime minister also asked the ministry to give them priority.

He said because of the rising cost of Hajj, the government is considering allowing pilgrims to pay in instalments.

The members of the committee asked the ministry that due to higher cost of travel, the government should explore the option to start travelling through sea because travelling through ships is much cheaper. The officials of the ministry told the committee that they already on the feasibility of this option.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

