Trump frustrated with India talks, will detail additional penalty soon, adviser says

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has been frustrated with how trade talks with India are progressing and believes his 25% tariff announcement will help the situation, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Wednesday.

Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will have more information “shortly” on the additional penalty Trump announced earlier, Hassett told reporters at the White House.

Trump says US to impose 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

“I think President Trump is frustrated with the progress we’ve made with India but feels that a 25% tariff will address and remedy the situation in a way that’s good for the American people,” Hassett said.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday he would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, starting Aug. 1. He added that the world’s fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty, also starting on Friday, but gave no details.