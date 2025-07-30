BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Trump says US to impose 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

Reuters Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 05:48pm
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that United States will impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India starting on Aug. 1.

Trump said India will also face an unspecified penalty on Aug. 1, but he did elaborate on the amount or what it was for.

Trump says US will stick to 25% tariff on Japan, may have deal with India soon

“While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!”

India, US trade talks face roadblocks ahead of tariff deadline, Indian sources say

India’s commerce ministry, which is leading the trade negotiations with the U.S., did not immediately respond to a request for the comment.

