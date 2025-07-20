BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Sports

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 11:07am

The much‑anticipated veterans’ cricket match between India and Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) at Edgbaston was abruptly cancelled after several Indian former stars, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, withdrew in protest, citing heightened geopolitical tensions following April’s Pahalgam incident.

Former India opener Dhawan, writing on X late Saturday, affirmed that he would refuse to “participate in any matches against the Pakistan team… in view of the current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions” and noted his position had been communicated as early as May 11.

WCL organisers reacted swiftly, announcing the fixture’s cancellation in the early hours of Sunday.

In their statement, they expressed regret for “unintentionally causing discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends” and apologised for “hurting sentiments,” stating their initial intention had been to “create happy memories for the fans”  .

EaseMyTrip, identified as an official WCL sponsor, publicly declared it would not back any event involving Pakistan, aligning with the stance of the Indian players.

Soon after the boycott was confirmed, organisers cancelled the India-Pakistan fixture altogether. Amid mounting pressure, WCL issued a formal apology and confirmed the match would not proceed.

Meanwhile, the Edgbuaston Stadium, where match was scheduled to take place, said it will remain closed on Sunday after official confirmation of the match being called off.

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund, please see below for further details,” it added.

Sunday’s engagement with Pakistan Legends was set to mark India’s opening appearance in the tournament, under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh. Pakistan had already played and won it’s first match against England, led by Mohammad Hafeez.

With the India, Pakistan clash off, WCL will continue with its remaining fixtures among Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies, culminating in an August 2 final.

