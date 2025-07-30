BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tariff worries trigger Indian rupee’s steepest fall in nearly three months

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 05:17pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee posted its steepest one-day drop since May and hit a five-month low on Wednesday, hurt by worries over steep U.S. tariffs on Indian exports alongside dollar demand from foreign banks and importers.

The rupee hit a low of 87.5125 against the U.S. dollar before closing at 87.42, down 0.7% on the day.

Traders said that while the Reserve Bank of India likely stepped in to support the local currency, the intervention was not very aggressive.

A 20%-25% tariff may be imposed on India’s exports in the absence of a trade deal and as the Asian country holds off on offering fresh concessions ahead of Friday’s deadline, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a trade deal with India had not been finalised and higher tariffs were possible.

Trump’s tariff threats, the psychological impact of the rupee breaching the 87 mark, and urgency among importers to hedge before the August 1 deadline has weighed on the rupee, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange analyst at HDFC Securities.

If conditions remain the same, the rupee could fall below 88 in the coming weeks, Parmar said. The local unit had hit an all-time low of 87.95 in February.

Indian rupee slips but sidesteps firmer dollar as flows dominate price-action

In addition to trade uncertainty, persistent foreign portfolio outflows have also been a pain point for the rupee. Overseas investors have net sold over $1.5 billion of local stocks in July.

Caution among importers and the absence of inflows have kept the currency under pressure and that may persist in the near-term, a trader at a foreign bank said.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were trading mixed and the dollar index was little changed at 98.8 as investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, with the focus on commentary from Chair Jerome Powell and whether the decision is unanimous.

Reserve Bank of India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Tariff worries trigger Indian rupee’s steepest fall in nearly three months

Pakistan central bank sees FX reserves climbing to over $17bn by FY26 end

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

PSX gains over 400 points as State Bank maintains status quo

Here is how key interest rate has moved in last 12 months

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

CCP decides 223 cases, slashes legal backlog by over 40%

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil prices fall on profit-taking as market weighs up supply risks

Read more stories