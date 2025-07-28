BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Indian rupee slips but sidesteps firmer dollar as flows dominate price-action

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:34pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee dipped on Monday as month-end dollar bids from importers exerted some pressure, but the currency largely sidestepped the spillover from a firmer dollar, which traders indicated was due to the absence of substantial outflows.

The rupee closed at 86.6650 against the U.S. dollar, 0.2% down from its close of 86.5150 in the previous session.

While the rupee was trading marginally stronger in the first half of the session, it reversed course in the latter half as the dollar index rose. Asian currencies were a tad lower on the day, with the offshore Chinese yuan down by 0.1%.

The rupee is “only reacting to flows” over recent sessions, and has found some support above 86.60, a trader at a state-run bank said, pointing to price action driven by foreign portfolio flows and corporate activity.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 fell 0.7% and 0.63% on the day, respectively, diverging from gains in most regional equities.

The country’s benchmark 10-year bond yield, meanwhile, ticked up to 6.3603%.

Equities in Europe were mostly higher while the euro fell, after the U.S. and EU reached a trade agreement over the weekend and investors welcomed the deal with cautious optimism.

Indian rupee slides for third straight week as tariff deadline, Fed decision near

The euro’s recent price action “likely reflects more general U.S. dollar sentiment that was improving toward the end of last week, and we suspect (the sentiment) could extend further this week as investors’ optimism over the U.S. economy improves,” MUFG said in a note.

U.S. economic data, including the closely watched non-farm payrolls report, will be in focus as investors gauge how far the optimism extends.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, will deliver its policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged. Interest rate futures are currently pricing in a little over 60% chance of a rate cut in September, per CME’s FedWatch tool.

Indian rupee

