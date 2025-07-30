BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
Jul 30, 2025
Sports

Former Canada coach Priestman returns to football in NZ after ban

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 01:06pm
WELLINGTON: Bev Priestman, who was sacked as Canada’s women’s coach for her part in the use of drones to spy on the opposition at the Paris Olympics, will make her return to the game in New Zealand at Wellington Phoenix.

The 39-year-old Englishwoman, who led Canada to Olympic gold in 2021, has just completed a one-year FIFA ban from football-related activity for her role in flying a drone over a closed New Zealand training session at last year’s Summer Games.

Priestman has been handed a two-year deal by Phoenix to coach their women’s side, who finished ninth of the 12 teams in the otherwise Australian A-League Women earlier this year.

Las Vegas to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said in a club statement.

“We all know she’s had a period of time away from the game, but we understand the circumstances and we’re really comfortable with this appointment.

“This is a step up in an exciting era for the Phoenix women’s team.”

Priestman is no stranger to her new home, having previously served as New Zealand Football’s director of football development and married former Football Ferns midfielder and current Phoenix academy director Emma Humphries.

“Huge thanks to (the club) for giving me this chance to come back to the game I love, and hopefully bring some special moments to not only this city, but this country,” said the former assistant coach of England’s women’s team.

“Coming back to New Zealand and seeing the Phoenix week in week out as the only professional women’s team has been amazing. We have a responsibility now to fly the flag for this country and try to do something special.”

