Las Vegas to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Las Vegas is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

Sources told the outlet that the date of the draw would be Friday, Dec. 5 and that Las Vegas was selected over cities in Canada and Mexico.

FIFA officials have not confirmed the date or site.

For the first time, the competition will take place in three countries and will feature 48 nations, as opposed to the traditional 32.

Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium was rejected as a host venue. Eleven United States cities/venues were selected, along with three in Mexico (Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey) and two in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver).

The U.S. sites are divided into three regions.

New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Atlanta are a part of the Eastern region, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston comprise a part of the Central Region, while Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area make up three of the four cities in the Western Region.

The draw will reveal the dozen groups with four nations per group. Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B) and the United States (Group D) have already been selected for their groups.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will host the final match on July 19, 2026.