BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.69 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.4%)
FCCL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
GCIL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.4%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.65%)
PIAHCLA 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,576 Decreased By -1104.4 (-0.79%)
KSE30 42,286 Decreased By -404.7 (-0.95%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 12:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top seeds Alexander Zverev of Germany and American Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday after both players were pushed hard by their opponents.

World number three Zverev, playing in his first match since his first-round loss at Wimbledon, was far from his best but emerged with a 7-6(6) 6-4 win over Adam Walton under the lights in Toronto.

Momentum shifted firmly in Zverev’s favour when he won a 52-shot rally in the first set tiebreak, and he sealed the win on a double fault by the Australian in the second set.

“It was a very important moment, very important point for me,” Zverev said. “Lucky to get through in the first set and finish it off in two.”

Zverez said he did not play his “prettiest” match but was proud of how he battled after taking a break from the game following his early Wimbledon exit. “I took some time off, which I needed also for myself. I’m happy to be playing again,” he added.

Zverev next plays 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi on Thursday.

‘Lucky’ De Minaur saves three match points to lift Washington Open title

On the women’s side, top seed Gauff was two points from defeat but battled back to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5 4-6 7-6(2) in a nearly three-hour battle to reach the third round.

French Open champion Gauff overcame 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors to beat Collins in their first career meeting.

“I was practicing well and I don’t think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way,” Gauff said.

Several top players withdrew ahead of the Masters and WTA 1000 tournament including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper.

Alexander Zverev Coco Gauff Canadian Open

Comments

200 characters

Top seeds Zverev, Gauff advance at Canadian Open

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories