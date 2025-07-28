BML 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
Sports

‘Lucky’ De Minaur saves three match points to lift Washington Open title

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Alex De Minaur rallied from a set down and saved three match points to claim the Washington Open title with a 5-7 6-1 7-6(3) win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final of the ATP 500 event on Sunday.

The Australian number one, who lost the 2018 final to Alexander Zverev, felt he rode his luck to secure his 10th career title and ensure he will enter the top 10 in the world rankings ahead of next month’s US Open.

The two 26-year-olds exchanged breaks early in the opening set before Spain’s Davidovich Fokina seized control by breaking again and closed out the set with the help of some crisp forehand winners.

De Minaur responded emphatically in the second set, converting two of four break-point opportunities while holding serve throughout, wrapping up the set in just over 30 minutes with an ace to level the contest.

The Spaniard looked on course for his first career title when he broke to grab the lead in the decider but he failed to serve out the match at 5-3, sending a forehand long to hand the break back to seventh seed De Minaur.

Davidovich Fokina’s frustration mounted as the 12th seed squandered three match points on De Minaur’s serve, and the Australian then capitalised on a series of unforced errors in the tiebreak to edge the contest.

“I came here in 2018 and it gave me so much confidence, so I’m so happy that I was able to come back and end up winning the title,” De Minaur said at the trophy presentation.

“Alejandro, you’re way too good not to have one of these, it’s coming for sure,” he added, gesturing to the trophy.

“You deserved it today, I just got lucky. You are a hell of a competitor, hell of a player. No one on the tour wants to play you. And this is not the end, this is only going on for you.”

Davidovich Fokina recalled that he had required a wild card to play in the U.S. capital last year and was pleased to have at least guaranteed a rise to a career high world number 19 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

“He deserved the win, he was fighting every … ball, he was always pushing through my limits,” Davidovich Fokina said.

“We had a job to do before we started the year, to be at the middle of the year in the top 20. This week we did it, just not with the trophy. But for sure, we will keep going, pushing our limits, pushing harder.”

