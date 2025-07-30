BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.86%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 165.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,595 Decreased By -1085.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,289 Decreased By -401.7 (-0.94%)
Markets

Chicago soybeans extend losses on favourable weather, weak demand

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 10:58am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures fell on Wednesday, weighed down by favourable weather conditions across the U.S. Midwest and sluggish demand.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dipped 0.05% to $10.09 per bushel by 0338 GMT, on track for a fourth consecutive session of fall.

Corn slipped 0.18% to $4.10 a bushel. Wheat dropped 0.42% to $5.28 a bushel, hovering near a seven-week low.

Forecasts for cooler Midwest temperatures and periodic rainfall in the U.S. Midwest bolstered expectations for a big U.S. harvest, pressuring corn and soybean futures.

Northern Hemisphere harvests and weak global demand kept wheat prices under pressure.

In top soy buyer China, demand for soybeans is expected to remain subdued during the peak U.S. marketing season later this year. Record imports earlier in 2025 and soft demand from animal feed producers have led to a buildup in domestic soymeal inventories.

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce following two days of talks in Stockholm aimed at defusing an escalating trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

No major breakthroughs were announced, and U.S. officials said it was up to President Donald Trump to decide whether to extend the trade truce that expires on August 12.

“The uncertainties over U.S.-China trade deal, with the market not expecting a resolution any time soon for Chinese crushers to resume buying farm products, suggest that soybean arrivals to China will likely fall steeply in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026,” said Cheang Kang Wei, vice president at StoneX in Singapore.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

