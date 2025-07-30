BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Chicago soybeans, corn futures down

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by expectations of large US harvests amid benign weather across the Midwest.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.25% to $10.09 per bushel by 0444 GMT, heading for a third consecutive session of losses. Corn fell 0.13% to $3.93 a bushel. Forecasts for cooler weather and timely rains this week in the US crop belt reinforced expectations for bumper yields, pressuring corn and soybean futures.

Wheat edged down 0.05% to $5.38 a bushel, pressured by winter wheat harvest in the Northern Hemisphere. On trade, top US and Chinese economic officials met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving longstanding economic disputes at the centre of a trade war between the world’s top two economies, seeking to extend a truce by three months.

“US Midwest weather, export flows and forthcoming details on tariff rates and ongoing trade discussions – notably with China – remain upside risk catalysts,” analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note on Tuesday.

The US Department of Agriculture’s key August WASDE report is due in two weeks and is expected to provide further guidance on US crop yields. In Argentina, exports of soybeans and their byproducts are set to resume once the government formalises a tax cut.

Argentina is the world’s largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said.

