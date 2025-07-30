Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

In a major strategic move, Systems Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest software firms, has acquired British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited.

The listed software firm shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We hereby wish to inform you that Systems Limited in its board meeting dated 29th July 2025 considered and approved the acquisition of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited,” read the notice.

The principal line of business of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited is to establish and provide services related to, inter alia, Information Technology (IT) and IT-led shared and digital business services.

This includes, but is not limited to, consumer/ customer services through Omni channel contact centre, marketing operations, HR operations, finance operations, procurement and supply chain related services to various geographies, a segment that aligns with Systems Limited’s business process outsourcing (BPO) focus.

A formal Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on 29th July 2025, outlining the terms and purchase price.

“The completion of the acquisition transaction will remain subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent and applicable regulatory approvals,” read the notice.

In parallel, Techvista Systems (UAE), an associated company of Systems Limited, has signed a multi-year Master Services Agreement with Accenture (UK) Limited for the provision of AI-powered global shared services.

These services will be delivered through British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited, where Techvista will act as a subcontractor.

This is “a bold step by Systems Limited to expand its global footprint and strengthen its BPO and digital services business,” stated Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.