BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
DCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 172.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.42%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.54%)
MLCF 82.44 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.84%)
NBP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
PIAHCLA 21.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PREMA 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PRL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SNGP 115.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 14,130 Decreased By -177.9 (-1.24%)
BR30 39,452 Decreased By -351.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 138,594 Decreased By -1086.2 (-0.78%)
KSE30 42,290 Decreased By -401.4 (-0.94%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SYS (Systems Limited) 126.70 Increased By ▲ 6.27%

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jul, 2025 10:52am

In a major strategic move, Systems Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest software firms, has acquired British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited.

The listed software firm shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We hereby wish to inform you that Systems Limited in its board meeting dated 29th July 2025 considered and approved the acquisition of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited from British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited,” read the notice.

The principal line of business of British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited is to establish and provide services related to, inter alia, Information Technology (IT) and IT-led shared and digital business services.

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

This includes, but is not limited to, consumer/ customer services through Omni channel contact centre, marketing operations, HR operations, finance operations, procurement and supply chain related services to various geographies, a segment that aligns with Systems Limited’s business process outsourcing (BPO) focus.

A formal Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on 29th July 2025, outlining the terms and purchase price.

“The completion of the acquisition transaction will remain subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent and applicable regulatory approvals,” read the notice.

In parallel, Techvista Systems (UAE), an associated company of Systems Limited, has signed a multi-year Master Services Agreement with Accenture (UK) Limited for the provision of AI-powered global shared services.

These services will be delivered through British American Tobacco SAA Services (Private) Limited, where Techvista will act as a subcontractor.

This is “a bold step by Systems Limited to expand its global footprint and strengthen its BPO and digital services business,” stated Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

psx companies Systems Limited SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT Acquisition PSX listed companies British American Tobacco SAA Services British American Tobacco International Holdings (UK) Limited Accenture Techvista Systems

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

State Bank’s MPC meets today amid expectations of rate cut

Buying returns to PSX amid expectations of policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM told: DISCOs slash losses by Rs193bn

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Read more stories