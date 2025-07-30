COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reaffirmed the army’s unwavering commitment to uproot the menace of terrorism and inevitability of sociology-economic uplift of Balochistan for national cohesion and integration.

He reaffirmed this at the 16th National Workshop Balochistan which was attended by a group of stakeholders including parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, civil servants, academicians, media personnel and youth, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press on Wednesday.

“The COAS highlighted the pivotal role of development initiatives in Balochistan, advocating for enhanced inter-agency cooperation and a cohesive national approach to propel provincial progress and national advancement,” the ISPR said.

Moreover, the field marshal condemned India’s blatant sponsorship of terror proxies, characterizing them “as a failed attempt to target the deep rooted patriotism of the people of Balochistan”.

“He elucidated that India, having suffered defeat in Ma’arka e Haq has now escalated its proxy war to advance her nefarious designs, specifically referencing to Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan as pawns of Indian hybrid war against Pakistan.”

COAS said that these proxies will face a similar fate and humiliation as faced in Ma’arka e Haq, added the statement.

During his address, the army chief emphasised that terrorists knew no bounds of religion, sect, or ethnicity, necessitating a unified national response, stressing the imperative of collective resolve in confronting this menace.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, COAS underscored the nation’s preparedness to respond decisively to any external or internal threats, protecting national prestige and ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens.”