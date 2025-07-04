AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

  • Says interim afghan government also needs to check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by foreign proxies
BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 11:31am

At least 30 Indian sponsored khawarij were killed by security forces in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

“On night 1/2 and 2/3 July 2025, movement of a large group of khawarij, belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij, were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Friday.

The press release said that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted Indian sponsored Khawarij’s attempt to infiltrate and all 30 Indian terrorists were sent killed.

India has intensified ‘terrorism campaign’ inside Pakistan through proxies, says PM Shehbaz

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them.

“The Interim Afghan Government also needs to check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by “foreign proxies” for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces for eliminating the terrorists and reaffirmed that the nation’s resolve for the elimination of terrorist elements and the defence of the country will remain unwavering.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to security forces and said that the brave armed forces of Pakistan are standing like a solid wall to protect the country, as per Radio Pakistan.

He expressed Pakistan’s firm determination to root out terrorism in all its forms from the country.

Last month, security forces killed five Khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Peshawar District, on reported presence of Indian sponsored Khawarij,” the ISPR said in a statement.

