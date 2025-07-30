OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Grays Leasing Limited announced on Wednesday that it had received a firm intention from OM International Private Limited to acquire up to 75.43% (16,217,566 ordinary shares) of the company.

The company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

OM International Private Limited intends to control the Grays Leasing, “beyond the thresholds prescribed under section 111 of the Securities Act, 2015”.

“This intention has been notified to the board of directors of the Target Company on 29 July 2025,” the notice read.

Grays Leasing Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Now Companies, 2017).

It is engaged in the leasing business and has been classified as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).