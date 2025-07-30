BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Pre-departure ceremony held for Erasmus Mundus scholars

Naveed Siddiqui Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 114 Pakistani students, including 66 females-representing nearly 58 per cent of the cohort-are all set to pursue their dream studies at top universities across Europe.

Pakistan has once again topped the list of Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme recipients for 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of this remarkable achievement.

To celebrate this milestone, the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Pakistan, in collaboration with the French Embassy, organised a pre-departure ceremony to honour the awardees.

The event brought together Erasmus+ scholars, alumni, dignitaries, and institutional partners to recognise the growing success of the programme in Pakistan.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has played a vital role in facilitating the Erasmus+ Programme since it began operations in Pakistan in 2014, with HEC's support formally offered in 2016.

Through strategic partnerships, awareness campaigns, and dedicated assistance, HEC has promoted Erasmus+ as a flagship initiative for international academic mobility.

The HEC exercised active collaboration with the EU delegation, higher education institutions, and alumni to encourage participation and strengthen Pakistan’s academic presence on the global stage.

The HEC promotes various Erasmus+ actions by organising information sessions for Pakistani universities and their faculty including deans, heads of departments, international offices, registrar offices, students, and related organisations. These sessions cover Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJM), including scholarships, Erasmus Mundus Design Measures (EMDM), International Credit Mobility (ICM), Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE), and Jean Monnet (JM) activities.

Dr Riina Kionka, EU ambassador to Pakistan, emphasised the EU’s commitment to youth empowerment, educational collaboration, and Erasmus+ as a bridge between Europe and Pakistan.

She briefed the audience on the evolution of the Erasmus+ Programme, which began within Europe and later expanded globally. She expressed her delight that Pakistan has continued to secure the highest number of scholarships for four consecutive years and praised the dedication of programme alumni in mentoring and guiding new awardees, calling it a commendable example of solidarity.

Dr Kionka noted that Erasmus+ is more than just a scholarship programme it is a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning. She highlighted that it provides a legal pathway for young Pakistani students to pursue higher education abroad. Urging the scholars to embrace every learning opportunity, she emphasized the importance of mutual respect and shared values. She also extended her gratitude to all institutional partners, particularly HEC and the EU member states hosting the students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nicolas Galey, French ambassador to Pakistan, reiterated France’s commitment to academic excellence and intercultural dialogue. He emphasised France’s popularity as a destination for Pakistani students and expressed hope that the success of this programme would pave the way for Pakistani universities to join the Erasmus Mundus consortium. He added that this milestone should inspire the next step deeper institutional partnerships.

Ambassador Galey commended the students for their achievements and encouraged them to fully embrace the academic and cultural diversity they would encounter in Europe. He advised them to make the most of their scholarship opportunities in service of Pakistan and urged them to keep their “eyes and hearts open” to learning and cultural exchange. “I am highly hopeful about your excellent future,” he concluded.

Pakistan’s participation in Erasmus+ has grown significantly over the years. To date, more than 2,500 Pakistani students have benefited from Erasmus+ scholarships, with over 200 students selected annually in recent years. In 2024, a record 189 Pakistani students were awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarships. For 2025, Pakistan has once again secured the top global ranking.

