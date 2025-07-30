NGC energises 500kV Port Qasim-Matiari transmission line

LAHORE: The National Grid Company of Pakistan Ltd (NGC) has successfully energized the 500 kV K2/K3–Matiari and KKI–Port Qasim transmission line circuits, marking a major step forward in strengthening the nation’s power infrastructure. This 102 km long transmission line (double-circuit, quad-bundle) is intended to evacuate 2,200 MW power from K2 and K3 nuclear power plants near Karachi.

The newly commissioned transmission line establishes a dedicated link between the K2/K3 facilities of KANUUP (PAEC) with the existing 500kV Port Qasim- Matiari transmission line and has been completed at an approximate cost of PKR 18.45 billion. This critical enhancement in the transmission infrastructure significantly augments the reliability, stability, and transmission capacity of the national grid.

The energization of the transmission line will witness an increase in NGC’s grid resilience in the southern region, catalyzing regional development and creating job opportunities while contributing to a broader economic growth. The project will also support Pakistan’s energy security vision by ensuring induction of clean nuclear energy into the energy mix.

