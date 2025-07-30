BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-07-30

Gold steadies with focus on US-China talks

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

NEW YORK: Gold prices held nearly steady on Tuesday as markets turned their focus to upcoming US-China talks and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Spot gold steadied at $3,313.63 per ounce, by 10:05 ET (14:04 GMT). Prices hit their lowest point since July 9 on Monday after a trade deal between the United States and European Union dampened safe haven demand for the yellow metal.

US gold futures was unchanged at $3,311.60. “The lack of clear details and a defined outline of the announced trade deals... continues to keep market participants on edge,” said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

Vawda added that a break below $3,300 could trigger a decline toward the $3,000 level in the medium term. US and Chinese officials held more than five hours of talks in Stockholm on Monday aimed at extending their trade truce by three months, with discussions set to resume Tuesday.

Analysts note that recent US deals with the EU and Japan offered some relief, but talks with China remain far more complex and prolonged. On the US interest rate front, the US central bank’s two-day policy meeting kicks off later in the day, with rates widely expected to remain unchanged. Investors will closely scrutinize the Fed’s commentary for any signals on the timing and pace of potential rate cuts ahead.

Markets are currently pricing in just under 50 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, with October seen as the most likely starting point, said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. However, dissent from two Fed members could shift expectations toward a September cut, which could potentially boosting gold, he added.

Gold tends to benefit in a low interest rate environment as the reduced yield on competing assets makes the non-yielding metal more attractive to investors. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $37.98 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,389.85 and palladium slipped 1.2% to $1,232.67.

