Markets Print 2025-07-30
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (July 29, 2025)...
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (July 29, 2025)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 28-07-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 15,800 285 16,085 16,285 -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 16,933 305 17,238 17,452 -214/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments