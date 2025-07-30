President summons NA session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the 18th session of the National Assembly on August 4, 2025. The National Assembly session is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm at the Parliament House, Islamabad.

According to a notification, the President convened the National Assembly session under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. This session will mark the 18th meeting of the current National Assembly, where key legislative and policy matters are expected to be discussed.

According to the sources, the opposition members would raise the issue of escalation of sugar price in the country due to its export. They would also highlight the issue of load-shedding and imprisonment of founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

