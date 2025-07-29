BML 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
NBP 123.01 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.97%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
TRG 58.12 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (5.5%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,159 Increased By 778.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 42,841 Increased By 212.8 (0.5%)
Jul 29, 2025
Markets

Indian rupee falls to four-month low on firmer greenback, state-run banks’ dollar bids

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 12:17pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined to its weakest level since mid-March in early trade on Tuesday, as a slump in the euro sharply raised the dollar index, and demand for the greenback from state-run banks added to the pressure.

The rupee hit a low of 86.9150 against the U.S. dollar before paring losses to 86.8725, down 0.2% on the day, as of 11:10 a.m. IST.

In recent sessions, the Indian currency has also been troubled by persistent outflows from local equities, amid a tepid quarterly earnings season, alongside muted prospects of a U.S.-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline.

While India is still awaiting concrete developments in negotiations, sentiment surrounding a deal between the EuropeanUnion and the U.S. turned sour with leaders in France and Germany lamenting the outcome.

The euro was last quoted a tad lower at 1.1584 after falling more than 1% against the dollar on Monday. Asian currencies, meanwhile, were moderately weaker between 0.2% and 0.4%.

“With net short dollar positions looking crowded and easing, the U.S. dollar could get some reprieve in the near term,” MUFG said in a note.

Indian rupee slips but sidesteps firmer dollar as flows dominate price-action

But the focus will also be on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due on Wednesday wherein a dovish tilt could lead to renewed U.S. dollar weakness, supporting the broader Asian FX outlook, the note added.

On the day, traders also pointed to an uptick in very-near tenor dollar-rupee swap rates spurred by anticipation of IPO-related cash dollar inflows alongside maturity of the Reserve Bank of India’s forward dollar positions at the end of the month.

The spot-week USD/INR swap rate, for instance, was quoting at an implied rate of about 0.60 paisa per day, well above the prevailing overnight swap rate of about 0.30 paisa.

