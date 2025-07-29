BML 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
DGKC 174.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.31%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.51%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
MLCF 83.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.17%)
PREMA 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PRL 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SNGP 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.18%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (5.46%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,360 Increased By 77.8 (0.54%)
BR30 39,913 Increased By 13 (0.03%)
KSE100 140,152 Increased By 771.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 210.1 (0.49%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit flat despite increased sales

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 11:22am

Anglo American’s South African unit Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday its half-year profit was flat despite a 3% increase in sales, as weak global steel demand impacted prices.

Kumba reported headline earnings per share of 22.26 rand ($1.24) in the six months to June 30, compared to 22.27 rand during the same period last year.

The company said its average realised free-on-board export price was $91 per wet metric ton (wmt) during the six months, 6% lower than $97 per wmt previously.

Iron ore dips on higher inventories

Soft domestic steel demand and a weak property sector in major iron ore importer China pushed prices lower during the period, Kumba said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 16.60 rand.

iron ore Dalian iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit flat despite increased sales

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Buying momentum persists, KSE-100 gains ovr 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Industrialists demand single-digit policy rate

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Mass shooting at Manhattan skyscraper leaves 5 dead, including gunman

Oil slips amid economic concerns, US rate decision awaited

Read more stories