‘Waste to Value’ project launched: CM lauds successful biogas production experiment

Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: “A successful experiment for making biogas from biodegradable animal waste has been conducted at Lakhodair in Lahore, for the first time in history,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif informed on Monday.

While chairing a briefing session on biogas production from waste project of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the CM directed the authorities concerned to start the “Waste to Value” project under “Suthra Punjab” Programme at the earliest.

The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned, “Approximately 20 to 25 thousand kg of gas can be produced from 1000 metric tons of waste, and a revenue of Rs 60 to 70 lakh can be generated from biogas production from the waste of sacrificial animals.”

They said, “275,000 tons of carbon credits and $4.2 million income will be earned from the rehabilitation of disposal site annually.”

They added, “A pilot project for producing biogas from waste in Lahore at a cost of just a few lakhs has been successful. A 50-MW waste to energy plant will be able to convert 3,000 tons of waste into electricity daily. In 10 years, the gas obtained from the landfill site will generate $2.5 million.”

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also reviewed a model of a recycling park, which could generate annual revenue of Rs 190 million. She was apprised, “Rehabilitation of Lakhodair disposal site is expected to generate 2.75 lakh tons of carbon credits and $4.2 million in annual income. There will be a 60% reduction in waste from landfills through municipal solid waste treatment.”

The CM was also briefed by the authorities concerned, “Waste to Value Incubation Centre will provide technical support, seed funding, research and development opportunities for startups.”

She appreciated the biogas production project from waste by LWMC.

