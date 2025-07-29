Two water projects worth over Rs70bn to be launched in Faisalabad

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched two mega water infrastructure projects in Faisalabad worth over Rs 70 billion.

Punjab Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting.

On this occasion, WASA Faisalabad MD Sohail Qadir Cheema gave a detailed briefing on the projects, disclosed a department spokesperson on Monday.

According to the briefing, two major water infrastructure projects - a surface water treatment plant and a wastewater treatment plant - are being launched in Faisalabad to improve access to clean water. The first project will cost Rs 14.6 billion while the second one will cost over Rs 56 billion; international donor agencies will fund these projects. The surface water treatment plant is scheduled for completion by June 2027, and the wastewater treatment plant will be completed by July 2028.

While addressing the meeting, the Secretary stated that once completed, these plants will treat a total of 63 million gallons of water per day, benefiting more than 700,000 residents in the eastern parts of Faisalabad. He added that over 56,000 households will receive access to safe drinking water through these efforts. “The treated wastewater will be made suitable for agricultural use, contributing to resource conservation and environmental sustainability,” he added.

Mengal also shared that in future, a total of three wastewater treatment plants were planned for Faisalabad to meet the city’s growing population and urban needs.

“Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, we are ensuring the smart and efficient use of public resources to provide equal and high-quality urban services across all regions,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the Secretary reviewed the progress made on the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme. On this occasion, he said over 8,000 families have already completed construction of their homes, while more than 35,000 families have received second loan installments for the construction. He added that the government aims at facilitating the construction of over 100,000 homes annually under this flagship initiative.

Mengal further revealed that the programme has received more than 1.5 million applications to date, a clear reflection of public confidence and overwhelming interest. “To ensure convenience, the entire application process has been made online,” he added.

According to him, under the people-first vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme is transforming the dream of homeownership into reality for thousands of low-income families across the province. This programme has not only eased the financial burden of renting for many but also empowered families to build homes of their own.

