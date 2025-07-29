BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-29

UAE gains on trade optimism, earnings hopes

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

DUBAI: Gulf equities were mixed on Monday, with UAE markets tracking global gains on trade optimism, while Saudi markets edged down amid mixed earnings and several blue-chip stocks trading ex-dividend.

The United States and the European Union on Sunday struck a framework trade agreement that will impose a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, half the previously threatened rate.

Meanwhile, senior US and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm later on Monday to try to extend their tariff truce before an August 12 deadline.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index retreated 0.7%.

Banque Saudi Fransi and Arab National Bank dropped 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively, after their shares traded ex-dividend.

Petrochemical giant Saudi Kayan reversed early gains to close slightly lower as its second-quarter loss, though halved from a year earlier, was wider than analysts expected.

Arabian Cement slid more than 3% after its second-quarter profit fell short of estimates.

“A potential rebound hinges on continued positive earnings announcements and a recovery in oil prices”, said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East.

Dubai’s benchmark index rose as much as 1.4%, before paring gains to end up 0.3% at its highest close in 17-1/2 years. That was the fourth straight day of gains, supported by strong second-quarter earnings and global trade optimism, led by a 2.3% gain in Emirates NBD Bank.

