Spot rate drops Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per maund.

Approximately, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 15,850 per maund, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,375 per maund, 400 bales of Mungi Bangla were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Peer Mahal, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund, 200 bales of Jahania were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund.

